Family behind opioid manufacturer would give up pharma company under potential bankruptcy settlement

CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New York judge is expected to decide today whether to approve a bankruptcy settlement from oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma. The drug company and members of the family that own it, the Sacklers, have been blamed by some for helping fuel the country's opioid crisis. It's been linked to about 500,000 deaths nationwide. Anna Werner reports.

