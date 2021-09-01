CCQMA Racing Their Way Into The Heart Of Christian County

There are plenty of great activities all over Taylorville and Christian County that can keep you entertained, but according to Lindsay Barry with the Christian County Quarter Midget Association (CCQMA), there is nothing more entertaining than the Quarter Midget racing that takes place at the Fairgrounds. The CCQMA races take place on the back part of the Christian County Fairgrounds in Taylorville. Barry says the vehicles almost look like a go-kart with a roll cage and she talked a little about the races and how fast the cars can really go.