Russia has talked down accepting Bitcoin as a legal tender. A spokesman for the Kremlin said Bitcoin is detrimental to the financial system. Following the news on El Salvador Bitcoin legalization, people have been speculating that more countries are likely to follow suit. Russia won’t be one of them. Dmitri Peskov, a spokesman for Moscow Kremlin, said the country isn’t prepared to accept the digital currency as a legal tender, Sputnik reported on Tuesday.