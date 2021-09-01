Cancel
Xel Research's Global Awards 2020-21

tucsonpost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/SRV Media): Xel Research, one of the leading marketbrand research companies recently concluded its Global Awards 2020-21 that honored and felicitated India's leading organizations and professionals from different industries for their stellar role in their respective fields. The virtual award show was held on 29th August 2021 and awarded 77 winners across various categories for their efforts to bring a positive impact. The awards were based on a comprehensive market research study and opinion surveys conducted by Xel Research.

#Global Awards#Global Leadership#Xel Research#Ani#Ayurvedaothers#Spectacle Lenses#Tonik Digital Bank#Excellenceleadership#Ittechnology#Pvt Ltd#Shristi International#Salesmarketing#Autivo Technologies#Social Service#Ersegment Solutions Pvt#Https Atmax Co#Design Industry32#Dream Sketch Interiors#Feron Healthcare#Swan International
