Xel Research's Global Awards 2020-21

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): The Association of International Wealth Management of India (AIWMI), a not-for-profit organisation and a globally recognised membership association for finance professionals, released its inaugural annual edition of India's Best Finance Teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day which is celebrated on 5th September every year. This power list is an ode to all those wonderful finance teachers who continue to shape the present and the future finance professionals of our country.