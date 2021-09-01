Vintage in Verdi

For Angie Gavin and Kate Schultz of Milk & Ice Vintage, clothing is a concept centered in cultural anthropology and material culture. Their cavernous Woodberry studio boasts hundreds of clever T-shirts, piles of denim, and the array of Halloween costumes that earned them legions of Instagram fans. However, it is their collection of extremely rare garments from the Victorian and Edwardian eras (1860s-1880s) that has kept the pair’s rapt interest. Although they are too delicate to wear, these capes, corsets, corset covers, undergarments, and gowns adorn the twenty-five-foot-tall walls of their studio. “There are times when we have owned pieces and felt that they deserved to be in a museum rather than on a body, in order to preserve their integrity,” Gavin and Schultz say. “We don’t make a living selling these, but we love using them as a study in era construction of clothing.”