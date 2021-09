Over at the Smart China Expo 2021, OPPO has officially demonstrated its new in-car connectivity technologies and MagVOOC Series. Just the other day, the magnetic charging system and other technologies were introduced including an under-screen camera and RGBW sensor. New technologies are being prepared for release and wider use as OPPO strives to expand its reach. The future of Internet of Experience is brighter as more companies like OPPO venture into this arena. OPPO seems to be getting more aggressive with new products and services and it has the right attitude to do so.