MICHAEL HARLAN

Michael Roberts Harlan, known to all as “Mickey,” passed away on August 25, 2021. Mickey was born June 1, 1941, in Corpus Christi, to Louise Roberts and William Goza Harlan. He spent his early years in Venezuela and returned to the United States to complete his high school years at Kemper Military School in Boonville, MO. Mickey went on to attend Texas A&M University before starting work in the oil field. At the age of 24, he served our country in the Vietnam War. He returned home to continue his lifelong oilfield career. Mickey has been a mentor and role model in his profession and to his friends and family as well. He absolutely loved spending time with his family and close friends.