FELICITAS CASAREZ

Felicitas Arguijo Casarez, 74, of San Antonio, passed away on August 21, 2021. She was born on February 15, 1947, in Floresville to Felix Arguijo and Petra Robles Arguijo. Felicitas loved to sing, they say to sing is to have joy and she was filled with joy and happiness. She had a “green thumb” and anything she touched would flourish. She was loving and kind and had the “healing touch” and strong prayer life. If you could sum her attributes up in a few words, it would be that she had a heart of gold.