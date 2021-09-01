As it nears a new release, The Battle for Wesnoth is looking for new contributors
The team behind the classic strategy title issues a call to arms, as it seeks to increase contributions and community participation. The Battle for Wesnoth is one of the longest running open source strategy games still in continuous development. With 17 single player campaigns, fully-fledged online multiplayer, and countless fan mods available through the game’s own downloadable content platform, Wesnoth can deliver endless hours of turn-based entertainment completely free of charge, while giving back to the community through its free and open source codebase and a rich pool of assets and artwork distributed under a Creative Commons license. For over 18 years Wesnoth has been a staple of classic Linux gaming, and it’s widely available over the repositories of every major distro.www.gamingonlinux.com
