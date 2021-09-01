Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

Officials: 9-year-old killed, 11 others hurt in Queens fire

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A 9-year-old boy was killed and 11 other people were injured in a fire in a residential building in Queens on Wednesday, authorities said.

The fire started in the basement of a three-story building in Ozone Park at about 2 a.m., a Fire Department spokesperson said.

Nine-year-old Remi Miguel Gomez Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Ten additional building occupants and one firefighter were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, the Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

563K+
Followers
309K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Accidents
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ozone Park, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozone#Miguel Gomez#Police#Accident#Ap#The Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
The Associated Press

Fatal shooting, crash involving cab shuts down Interstate 55

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A fatal shooting involving two men inside a cab and subsequent crash early Wednesday morning shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near St. Louis. Police were called to the scene in south St. Louis County around 3 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a crash, television station KTVI reported. Arriving officers found two men injured in a taxi that had been rear-ended on the interstate.
Avon Lake, OHPosted by
The Associated Press

Authorities: 2 adults, 2 kids found shot to death in home

AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Two adults and two children have been found shot to death inside a northeastern Ohio home, authorities said. The bodies were found around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday when officers went to the Avon Lake home to conduct a welfare check. It’s not clear when the shootings occurred or what prompted the violence, but authorities believe the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide.

Comments / 0

Community Policy