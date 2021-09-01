Cancel
Appleton, WI

It’s Only 10 Minutes: September 1

By Robert Chappell, Stephanie Díaz de León
Madison365
 7 days ago
A new podcast centers the voices of youth affected by incarceration, and an Appleton urban apparel store has expanded into a new spot in the Fox River Mall. Plus, COVID spread continues to accelerate.

Madison365

Madison, WI
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

