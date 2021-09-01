It’s Only 10 Minutes: September 1

“They Came Before Columbus” is a popular book that claims Africans came to the Americas and played a significant role in shaping Indigenous histories. The book, and the research behind it, uses a bad process of sorting through history, misaligned timelines, leaps of faith, misquotes, and more than what I actually cover. For those of us who have lost a lot of our history, it can be easy to fall into more fantastical views of the past. But this is bad history, and it is also a duplication of a process that has erased the histories of people across the globe, especially in the Americas.