Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

These 7 Small Towns In Alabama Are Big On Southern Charm

By Jennifer
Posted by 
Only In Alabama
Only In Alabama
 7 days ago

There’s no denying that Alabama is the true definition of Southern charm. Offering everything from historic antebellum homes to picturesque downtown districts, it just doesn’t get any better. There are also many charming towns located throughout the Yellowhammer State, including the seven listed below.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jufIl_0bjGxxUR00
1. Eufaula
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K2nVf_0bjGxxUR00
2. Mooresville
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ncWIV_0bjGxxUR00
3. Fairhope
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dfJ9w_0bjGxxUR00
4. Tuscumbia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yw6SO_0bjGxxUR00
5. Monroeville
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGe4a_0bjGxxUR00
6. Magnolia Springs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qd1xT_0bjGxxUR00
7. Greenville

Have you ever visited any of these seven small charming towns in Alabama? If so, please share your experience(s) with us in the comments below.

For more information about the town of Mooresville, be sure to take a look at the following article: The Ancient Town In Alabama That’s Loaded With Fascinating History.

Comments / 5

Only In Alabama

Only In Alabama

5K+
Followers
442
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Alabama is for people who LOVE the Yellowhammer State. We publish one Alabama article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Mooresville, AL
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Charm#The Yellowhammer State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

Don’t Miss The Biggest Peanut Festival In Alabama This Year, The National Peanut Festival

Here in Alabama, several festivals take place each year. One of the state’s most popular festivals, which welcomes visitors from near and far, is the National Peanut Festival. For information about this award-winning festival, including what it offers, take a look below. Do you plan on attending this year’s National Peanut Festival? Let us know […] The post Don’t Miss The Biggest Peanut Festival In Alabama This Year, The National Peanut Festival appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

McKay Hollow Trail Was Recently Named One Of Alabama’s Best Hiking Trails

Alabama boasts lots of beautiful natural scenery, most of which can be discovered while exploring many of our scenic trails. One of these trails is McKay Hollow Trail, which was recently named one of the best hiking trails in the state. For information about McKay Hollow Trail, take a look below. Have you ever hiked […] The post McKay Hollow Trail Was Recently Named One Of Alabama’s Best Hiking Trails appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

Experience Alabama’s Great Outdoors With A Day Trip To James D. Martin Wildlife Park

Alabama is filled with such a variety of outdoor attractions, several of which are perfect for a day trip. One place in particular is James D. Martin Wildlife Park. For information about this park, including activities you can do during your visit, take a look below. Have you ever been to James D. Martin Wildlife […] The post Experience Alabama’s Great Outdoors With A Day Trip To James D. Martin Wildlife Park appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

Enjoy All Things Delicious At Shashy’s, A Charming Alabama Bakery

When it comes to food, it’s no secret that some of the very best is served right here in Alabama. One place where you’ll be offered a variety of delicious dishes is Shashy’s Bakery & Fine Foods. For information about this local favorite, take a look below. Have you ever eaten at Shashy’s in Montgomery, […] The post Enjoy All Things Delicious At Shashy’s, A Charming Alabama Bakery appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

The Oldest Lake In Alabama Is A Beautiful Piece Of Living History

Alabama boasts many beautiful lakes, one of which is Lake Martin. In addition to Lake Martin’s beautiful scenery, there’s also something quite historic about it. To learn more about this lake, including what makes it different from the rest, take a look below. Have you ever been on Alabama’s beautiful Lake Martin? If so, what […] The post The Oldest Lake In Alabama Is A Beautiful Piece Of Living History appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

Here Are 12 MORE Hidden Gems In Alabama That Most People Don’t Know Exist

We’re constantly on the lookout for hidden gems in Alabama. These destinations are typically off the beaten path, but always worth the journey. Because there are so many hidden gems located throughout the state, it comes as no surprise that we were able to find 12 more hidden gems to add to our original list. […] The post Here Are 12 MORE Hidden Gems In Alabama That Most People Don’t Know Exist appeared first on Only In Your State.
Florence, ALPosted by
Only In Alabama

The Alabama Renaissance Faire Will Be Back For Its 35th Year Of Fun & Festivities

Many unique events are held each year in Alabama. One of these is the Alabama Renaissance Faire, and people travel from near and far to attend it. For information about the Alabama Renaissance Faire, including what make this year’s event extra special, take a look below. Have you ever attended the Alabama Renaissance Faire? If […] The post The Alabama Renaissance Faire Will Be Back For Its 35th Year Of Fun & Festivities appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

The Oldest Family-Owned Restaurant In The U.S. Is Alabama’s Bright Star And It’s Delicious

Alabama is filled with many great restaurants, including several that boast a great history. One restaurant in particular is The Bright Star. To learn all about The Bright Star, including what makes it such a unique restaurant, take a look below. Have you ever eaten at The Bright Star in Bessemer, Alabama? If so, please […] The post The Oldest Family-Owned Restaurant In The U.S. Is Alabama’s Bright Star And It’s Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

Some Of America’s Best Sausage Comes From The Small Town Of Evergreen, Alabama

It’s no secret Alabama is well known for its charming small towns and delicious food. What people might be surprised to learn is that one of its most charming small towns in Alabama also produces some of America’s best sausage. This small town, which has less than 4,000 residents, is Evergreen. For information about Evergreen […] The post Some Of America’s Best Sausage Comes From The Small Town Of Evergreen, Alabama appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

These 7 Scenic Trails Are Tucked Away In Some Of Alabama’s Most Beautiful State Parks

It’s no secret that Alabama is a hiker’s dream. In fact, our great state is home to some of the nation’s best trails. Listed below are seven of Alabama’s most scenic trails, which are tucked away in some of our beautiful state parks. You’ll want to explore them all. Have you ever explored any of […] The post These 7 Scenic Trails Are Tucked Away In Some Of Alabama’s Most Beautiful State Parks appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

The Secluded Restaurant In Alabama With The Most Magical Surroundings

In this world there’s definitely no shortage of amazing restaurants, and while most of these restaurants are easy to get to, others are more secluded and located off the beaten path. One restaurant, in particular, is the famed Kowaliga Restaurant in Alabama. This restaurant might be located off the beaten path, but its beautiful surroundings […] The post The Secluded Restaurant In Alabama With The Most Magical Surroundings appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy