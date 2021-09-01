Reverse Mortgage Funding Lowers Age Requirement to 55+ for Its Proprietary Reverse Mortgage Product, Equity Elite(R)

In a change that is likely to make many in the reverse mortgage industry turn their heads, Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC (RMF) announced on Wednesday that it is lowering its minimum eligible age for its Equity Elite proprietary reverse mortgage product suite to 55, making it the only product in the American reverse mortgage industry that can be offered to people under the age of 60 across 19 eligible states and the District of Columbia. This is according to both an official announcement from the company and personnel interviews with RMD.