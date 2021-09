The Cleveland Indians probably couldn’t leave fast enough for the liking of the Kansas City Royals and their fans following Thursday night’s AL Central Division clash. Ryan O’Hearn’s fly ball to center field did not produce a game-tying home run in the bottom of ninth; instead it served as the final out in the Royals’ 4-2 loss in front of an announced 10,042 in attendance for the finale of the three-game series at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals have now lost four in a row.