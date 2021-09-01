Frustrated? Iowa Drivers Seem to Forget Right Lane Laws

If you've ever taken a road trip on one of America's highways or freeways, you've likely figured out one simple thing: some people just don't get the right/left lane purpose. That is simply, the right lane is for driving, the left lane is for passing. With semi's rolling up and down our roads, you will, indeed, find yourself in the left lane often. But you shouldn't "park" yourself there. In fact, Iowa, like most other states, actually has a law on the books that say as much.