Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Frustrated? Iowa Drivers Seem to Forget Right Lane Laws

By Johnny Marks
Posted by 
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've ever taken a road trip on one of America's highways or freeways, you've likely figured out one simple thing: some people just don't get the right/left lane purpose. That is simply, the right lane is for driving, the left lane is for passing. With semi's rolling up and down our roads, you will, indeed, find yourself in the left lane often. But you shouldn't "park" yourself there. In fact, Iowa, like most other states, actually has a law on the books that say as much.

koel.com

Comments / 0

KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Beeradvocate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

The Country Admits It: Iowa is the Capital of the Midwest (Be Proud)

Non-Midwesterners always seem to think the same thing about this region. The same old stereotypes: We're mostly farmland, we're full of animals, rural areas smell like manure, corn for days etc. But in actuality, those are largely true. Oh, and very accurate for much of Iowa. So shouldn't we just make it official? Iowa is the capital of the Midwest.
TrafficPosted by
B100

It’s Official: Illinois Drivers Are Worse Than Iowa Drivers

Let's face it, there are bad drivers everywhere. While I could stop it at that and we could move on with our lives, I won't. Why? Because we officially know who the Quad Cities thinks is worse at driving. After hundreds of comments and replies, it is official. The Quad Cities thinks Illinois drivers are worse than Iowa drivers.
CarsStreetsblog Capitol Hill

What If Drivers Had to Follow Scooter Laws?

It seems like there’s a news story every other day about an exciting new traffic law aimed at curbing the most dangerous behaviors on U.S. roads. The only problem? They’re almost exclusively aimed at the riders of electric push scooters — not automobile drivers, who are actually responsible for virtually all of the national traffic violence death toll.
Hot Springs, ARArkansas Online

OPINION | DRIVETIME MAHATMA: Hey drivers, no hurry in those turn lanes

Dear Mahatma: The Transportation Department likes five-lane highways. That is, two lanes in each direction plus a dedicated left-turn lane in the center such as the rebuilt stretch of U.S. 70 between Interstate 30 and Hot Springs. Where do you come down on the legality/advisability of using the turn lane as an on-ramp for turning left onto the highway from a side street? -- Left Frustrated.
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Seniors Should Have to Retake the Drivers Test [OPINION]

Do you remember your folks saying, "driving is a privilege, not a right!" They were correct. Using that as a metric for driving throughout life, shouldn't it mean if you're no longer fully capable of safely driving, you have to forfeit your license? Say you break a driving law, get a DUI, or cause an accident due to distracted driving. You lose, even if it's for a short time, your driving privilege. You often have to take a test to get your license back when the time comes.
Montana StatePosted by
97.1 KISS FM

New National Drunk Driving Report is Out, Here’s Where Montana Ranks

The latest National Drunk Driving Report has been released, and it reveals that Montanans live in the heart of America's DUI country. ArrestRecords.com released the study after they took the latest FBI crime statistics, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration DUI fatality statistics, and U.S. Census Bureau data to create a DUI severity score for each state.
TrafficThe Valley Reporter

Fayston residents to try signs to slow traffic

Fayston residents who are concerned about speeding on North Fayston Road asked the town select board to take action at the board’s August 10 meeting. Town resident Richard Davis told the assembled residents that it was the third time he’d come to the select board seeking town action on speeding. Davis, an equestrian, was joined by other equestrians as well as pedestrians in sounding the alarm about speeders. David said he has stopped riding his horses on North Fayston Road due to behavioral issues he’s seen arise from vehicles driving too fast by them.
Trafficfreightwaves.com

5 states with toughest chain laws for truckers

Commercial truck drivers have a tough job, especially when winter storms kick in. Many states require drivers to use chains for better traction and safer driving. The following states have some of the strictest chain laws in the country, based on various factors. Overall, Colorado seems to have the strictest chain law. The rest of the top five states are listed in no particular order.
West Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

Bicyclists break traffic laws, create danger for drivers

On a campus with the largest freshman class in history, heavy bicycle and skateboard traffic has caused safety issues for drivers and pedestrians alike. Cody, a local delivery driver who asked not to use his last name to protect his job, said he noticed an uptick in bicyclists violating traffic laws both on and off campus this year.
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

Know the Law: Uninsured Drivers

Know the Law with our friend at West, Ylla & Gosney Law Firm. Attorney Robert Ylla answers questions about uninsured drivers. You can find West, Ylla & Gosney Law Firm at 8 S.W. 89th Street in Oklahoma City. Give them a call at 405-800-8080. You can also check them out...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Warns 2021 F-150 Owners To Stop Driving Immediately

It's nearly impossible to go a single day without spotting a Ford F-150 in America. Even if you don't own one, chances are somebody you know does. As America's best-selling vehicle for decades, the F-150 is a core vehicle for the Blue Oval and will continue to be for years to come. The immense popularity of the recently revealed F-150 Lightning is proof the full-size truck can thrive as a pure battery-electric.
Trafficfamilyhandyman.com

11 Driving Mistakes that Drive Other Drivers Nuts

The driver in front of you slows down for seemingly no reason. The driver behind you is a bit too close for comfort. No turn signals, no headlights and no parking skills—here are 11 driving mistakes that drive other drivers nuts. 1 / 11. No Parallel Parking Skills. Users on...
Posted by
MotorBiscuit

Following Distance: A Safe Driving Tactic Nobody Uses

I drive a lot, especially on highways, and have picked up a few driving tactics as I’ve chowed down the miles. But the road is riddled with these annoying things called “other drivers,” who actively try to make things miserable. They weave through lanes, never use their blinker, and disregard safe driving strategies just to shave two minutes off their travel time. But nothing irks me more than people who don’t maintain a proper following distance not just because it’s annoying, but because it’s deadly.
TravelNorfolk Daily News

Drive or fly? The best way to travel

Flying in a jet isn’t as fun as it used to be. We came to that conclusion after having spending too many hours in airports this past week. My husband, Tom, even went as far to say he’d drive to Florida next time rather than fly. I’m not going to agree with that statement but it made me think.

Comments / 0

Community Policy