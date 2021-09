Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Unfortunately, our first cool front of the week packed little staying power, as the muggy air has crept back in to Southwest Louisiana this morning with temperatures a few degrees warmer and humidity levels much higher than just 24 hours ago. Get ready for the swelter as you head out the door this morning, but you again leave the rain gear at home as the day brings a mix of sun and clouds with heat index values back up to near 100 this afternoon.