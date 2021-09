In terms of both characters and storylines - which family would you say is the strongest currently?. From this list, I’d say either the Carters or the Fox-Branning-Hubbard-Trueman mega unit. With the Carters back in the Vic, it feels more like how it did when they arrived in 2013. Nancy’s return and Frankie’s arrival have helped make them feel fresh again. I really am enjoying the Foxes and Brannings, you’ve got Denise & Jack who work well together, then there’s also Kim and Chelsea, and Patrick, Sheree & Isaac also work well together. They’re probably my favourite unit.