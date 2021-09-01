Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Clean your birdhouses regularly?

By McKoy Scribner
greatlakesecho.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Michigan, there are over 350 species of birds. After birds lay their eggs and their fledglings take off in the spring, you might have an empty bird box at this point. Should you clean out the nest they leave behind?. Whether to clean out nests from birdhouses at the...

greatlakesecho.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Box#Birds#Msu Extension#Wkar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsThe Ada News

They don't kill deer

The killdeer is somewhat peculiar. Although they are classified as shorebirds, you can see them just about everywhere, from parking lots to golf courses, large lawns and just about everywhere grass is kept low, or is nonexistent. I would guess that most people have seen killdeer before as they are...
GardeningPosted by
Family Handyman

If You See This Pattern on Your Porch, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever walked out on your deck or porch and noticed an intricate squiggle pattern on the wood, you may have wondered what caused it. Look closely, and you’ll notice the tiny zig-zags are actually quite beautiful. So who exactly is this miniature artist, and why are they leaving a mark on your porch railing?
Animalsoklahoman.com

Want to make your yard a hummingbird haven? Here's how

Do hummingbirds frequently visit your yard? Would you like them to? There are some important things to know in order to protect the safety and promote the health of these beautiful, vibrant visitors. Migration. After their breeding season, hummingbirds migrate south for the winter. This autumn journey is long and...
Animals12tomatoes.com

How To Keep Moles And Voles Out Of Your Garden

Moles and voles are typically not harmful creatures, that is, unless you have a garden. Anyone who has tried growing vegetables knows just how pesky these creatures can be. Moles and voles look quite similar, but there are actually some key differences. To start with, moles are larger and can be identified by their hand-like feet and longer snouts. They will tunnel through your lawn or garden in their endless search for live insects, which are their only form of sustenance.
Animalsbereaonline.com

Recognize your garden friend the Praying Mantis

Mantises are usually green, brown, or grey in color. They have triangular heads with elbowed antennae, large compound eyes that pivot sideways (giving them nearly 360-degree vision), and a flat body. The praying mantis is named for the way its front limbs are held together in a prayer-like posture that gives them great camouflage. While they can move relatively fast, their speed is limited by the fact the back two legs act as arms and not as legs. Some species may have wings with which they fly if danger presents itself but most cannot fly.
Animalsmycouriertribune.com

Think about bird feeders this fall

As fall approaches this year, think about a new form of family entertainment. Why not swap the television for a bird feeder? Feeding birds can be entertaining as well as a boost for the state's feathered friends. To attract a variety of birds, set up several kinds of feeders to...
Animalsgrit.com

How to Make Your Property a Bird Sanctuary

Our homes are sanctuaries. They contain all the things we need to survive: food, water, shelter, and safety. Birds look to meet these same needs with their homes. While these basic requirements may seem easy enough to obtain, think about the last time you saw a bird loafing around. When you see birds, chances are they’re gathering food, making a nest, feeding a young one, drinking water, or fleeing from danger. Survival is hard for birds, and we can all do a little more to help them out. To start, we can design our homes and properties to be bird sanctuaries. By designing your property to help provide birds’ basic needs, you can enjoy more birds without leaving your home.
Animalsrvahub.com

Birders Rejoice, You Can Put Your Feeders Back Up But Keep’em Clean

Earlier this year it was advised to take down all bird feeders due to a unknown disease that was killing many songbirds. Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) stated that no definitive cause has been determined. The good news is that incidents of the disease, which involved birds exhibiting eye issues (swelling, crusts, discharge, etc.), along with neurological symptoms, have declined to such a point that DWR feels it safe to put your feeders back up.
AnimalsEllwood City Ledger

Outdoors: Bird feeders, baths ready for business

When I saw the news, I went straight to work. I pulled my empty feeders down, squirted them off with a hose and washed them with soap and water and finished by soaking with a bleach solution. Within an hour they were back up and full of seed. Not too long afterward, the chickadees were the first visitors to return after an almost two-month-long hiatus.
GardeningBoston Globe

Ask the Gardener: Battling cucumber beetles and cleaning birdbaths

What to do this week Pick veggies in the morning when the sugar content is highest. Try to postpone future planting projects, like overseeding lawns, until September. But you probably should shop now for bulbs from mail-order catalogs for fall delivery; last year many sold out because of the increased number of home gardeners during the pandemic. The most important bulbs for pollinators are the earliest: tiny crocus, snowdrops, and eranthus planted in drifts. Unlike most bulbs, snowdrops can handle shade, while eranthus likes moisture. The red lily leaf beetle seems to have subsided, so you can risk ordering new lily bulbs, too. The safest bet is Black Beauty, a tall maroon Oriental lily the ravenous beetles don’t like.
AnimalsPosted by
BobVila

Solved! How to Keep Squirrels Away From Pumpkins

Q: We like to decorate our front porch and walkway with carved jack-o’-lanterns, but the last two years, squirrels invaded and chewed them to pieces! We don’t want to harm the creatures, just deter them. What can we do to keep squirrels away from our pumpkins?. A: Forget Halloween goblins,...
AnimalsLockport Union-Sun

THE GREAT OUTDOORS: Listening for the ruffed grouse

The ruffed grouse is not a well-known game bird in this area but he is a very unique bird. It's primarily a plant-eater. Buds, leaves, catkins and fruits from aspens, cherries, birches, raspberries, hop-horn beams and thorn apples are the main diet. Although some insects are eaten, they are not a big part of their diet as adults.
AnimalsWired

So Hey Here’s a Tortoise Hunting and Eating a Baby Bird

Not to ruin cute herbivores for you, but it turns out the Aldabra giant tortoise knows how to hunt. Scientists just published the first video evidence of a giant tortoise hunting, killing, and eating a baby bird on Frégate Island in the Seychelles. As you can see below, the footage shows a tern chick (a kind of seabird) that’s fallen out of a tree and ended up on a log. Slowly, a tortoise approaches, mouth agape, pushing the chick back toward the end of the branch. The bird tries to defend itself by pecking at the tortoise’s face and flapping its wings, to no avail. Eventually, the reptile latches onto the chick’s head, killing it instantly. Its limp body tumbles off the log and the tortoise swallows it whole. (Sadly, that eating bit wasn’t caught on film—or maybe luckily, for the squeamish.)
Agriculturealmanac.com

3 Steps to Banish Rats and Mice from Your Shed, Barn, and Farm

Raise your hands! Who’s had rat or mouse problems? These rodents will gnaw through car and tractor wires, leave droppings that contaminate animal feed, spread disease, and cause expensive repairs. Do NOT wait until cold weather arrives to tackle an infestation! See 3 steps to control rodents now in sheds, barns, and farms to avoid such headaches—and save a lot of money in the long run.
AnimalsLongview News-Journal

Davis: Identify, control pesky lawn insects

Grubs (also known as grub worms), army worms, chinch bugs and mole crickets are insects that commonly cause the most damage to lawns in our area. Grubs are the larval stage of the June beetle. It is commonly known as the “June bug” and is the pestering brown bug that we see in late April and May. After they eat leaves and pester you around your porch lights at night, they mate, lay eggs in the ground and then larva hatch to eat your lawn’s roots during the summer.
ShoppingTimes Union

Please clean your water bottle with this cheap brush set

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but you should be cleaning your water bottle a bit more than once a month. And here just in time to help facilitate that transformation from portable petri dish to award-winning water bottle is a deal on a Contigo brush set. Complete...
Gardeningseeleylake.com

Preventing spring vole damage starts now

Last spring the voles really did a number on my plants. They ate the bark off trees and the roots off several flowers and bushes. Is there any way to prevent damage next spring? Yes, but there is no single miraculous cure for stopping vole damage. There are various ways to reduce it. Usually, the solutions work best when combined and the time to start vole control for next spring is now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy