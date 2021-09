EV maker Aiways has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Hesai Technology to supply a new generation of automotive grade LiDAR. The AI-Drve intelligent driving system will be available on the new U6 which will arrive in Europe early 2022. AI-Drve is based on existing systems which have been enhanced, such as Super Cruise Control (SCC) and Lane Keeping System (LKS). In response to customer demand, Aiways will introduce a navigation system for the first time in its vehicles which will be equipped with high-speed navigation assistance (NGA). The intelligent driving system will also showcase a new narrow-road assist function (NRP).