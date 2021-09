The first all-civilian mission to orbit Earth on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to launch on Sept. 15, and you can follow all the action live here. Called Inspiration4, the mission will send four crewmembers on a three-day orbital flight around the Earth. They will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, riding atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. They'll wrap up the three-day journey with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean.