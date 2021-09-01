Want to be a principal? Gaston County Schools offers free pathway for teachers
Teachers of Gaston County's public school district have a shot to take the next step in their career while saving a few bucks. Gaston County Schools will soon select 12 teachers to earn master's degrees in school administration from Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs. Teachers who complete the 20-month program will be next up for a principal, assistant principal or central office supervisor position within Gaston County Schools.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0