Gaston County, NC

Want to be a principal? Gaston County Schools offers free pathway for teachers

By Gavin Stewart, Gaston Gazette
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeachers of Gaston County's public school district have a shot to take the next step in their career while saving a few bucks. Gaston County Schools will soon select 12 teachers to earn master's degrees in school administration from Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs. Teachers who complete the 20-month program will be next up for a principal, assistant principal or central office supervisor position within Gaston County Schools.

