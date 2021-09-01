Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Johnny Ramone’s “Number One” Mosrite guitar and amp are going up for auction

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in early 1974, Johnny Ramone got high on weed and decided that he wanted to learn how to play guitar. A quick visit to Manny’s Guitar Shop and he was the owner of a blue Mosrite guitar. When that guitar was stolen out of the Sire Records van after a show in Chicago in 1977, he had to buy a replacement. This is that guitar. He would have bought it earlier, but at $500, he thought it was too expensive.

www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Ramone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Ramones#Guitar Shop#Sire Records#Mosrite Ventures Ii#Remarkable Rarities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Shoppingguitar.com

In pictures: Gardiner Houlgate’s September guitar auction

Gardiner Houlgate is gearing up for its September guitar auction, which features over 1,000 lots of guitars, memorabilia, and related items. You can see some exclusive photos of some of the guitars going under the hammer below. The full lineup of instruments features some standout vintage lots, with a range...
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

This band has released a song honouring Toronto music venues

Jo Ryder, the Toronto duo, knows that Toronto music venues have gone through some trying times. The video for their song, “Bliss and Nothing Less” features them traveling from venue to venue around the city. The band has this to say. “The Bliss and Nothing Less video acts as a...
Santa Cruz, CAajournalofmusicalthings.com

The search is on for a “renegade concert pooper.”

On Monday night, the hardcore band Turnstile played a show in Santa Cruz, California, in support of their new album, Glow On. At some point in the proceedings, some unknown person emptied their bowels in the moshpit. Ew. People stepped in it and tracked it all over the place, including...
San Diego, CAtheresandiego.com

ArtReach Auction Features Thirty-Two Stunning Custom-Designed Guitars

Musicians Jason Mraz and Tom DeLonge among the thirty-two participating artists that transformed guitars into one-of-a-kind, playable artwork. ArtReach is hosting a Guitar Art Auction to support visual arts education for youth at San Diego County schools and community centers. Proceeds from the auction directly benefit ArtReach’s free and low-cost programs for young people that may not otherwise have access to visual arts opportunities.
Public Health963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
MusicPosted by
Variety

Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page: Band Refused ‘Miserable’ Requests to Make Past Docs Because They Weren’t About the Music

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page didn’t hold back in detailing why the band has refused to participate in a single documentary until now. Bernard MacMahon’s “Becoming Led Zeppelin” premieres at the Venice Film Festival Saturday afternoon, and tickets for all 12 press and public screenings of the film have sold out — easily making it one of the most sought-after movies at the fest. Part of the film’s appeal is its rarity, given the band has never taken part in a film apart from “The Song Remains the Same” (1976), which was more of a concert movie. Page, the only band member...
MusicVulture

Ringo Starr, Elton John, and More Remember Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts

Few drummers have had a bigger impact on rock music than Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones’ man behind the kit for over 50 years. Look no further than the immediate outpouring of tributes upon news of his August 24 death, from the Stones’ classic-rock peers to the generations of musicians, and drummers in particular, who followed in Watts’s footsteps. “#God bless Charlie Watts, we’re going to miss you man,” Beatles drummer Ringo Starr tweeted. In a video message, Starr’s fellow Beatle Paul McCartney remembered Watts as “a rock, and a fantastic drummer.” Singer-songwriter Elton John tweeted, “Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company.” And announcing Watts’s death at 80, after recovering from a medical procedure, the musician’s publicist declared him “one of the greatest drummers of his generation” in a statement.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE Is 'Turning To Crime' With Possible Announcement Of New Music

Legendary rockers DEEP PURPLE have launched a countdown clock online for what is expected to be an announcement of the first details of the group's new music. The countdown, which is scheduled to hit zero on October 6 at 7:00 a.m. PDT / 10:00 a.m. EDT, can be found on the domain name TurningToCrime.com — a possible song or album title — where visitors are redirected to a page on the web site of DEEP PURPLE's record label, earMUSIC. The landing page features mugshot-like photos of bandmembers Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Steve Morse and Don Airey, along with the text "Turning To Crime" and the aforementioned countdown clock.
Musicksro.com

Miley Cyrus, Guns N’Roses rule the night at BottleRock

There was almost too much music to go around at BottleRock Napa Valley 2021 at the Napa Valley Expo. Saturday headliners Guns N’Roses set was cut short when the band, along with surprise guest Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters, went past the strict 10:00PM curfew during a closing performance of “Paradise City.” Never fear, while the monitors may have gone out, the band pressed on and the crowd picked up the slack, leading the way to close out the night’s festivities. Pop superstar Pink also made a surprise appearance, sitting in to sing on “Patience.”
Beauty & FashionParsons Sun

Elvis Presley's white jumpsuit up for auction

The late Elvis Presley's iconic jumpsuit is up for auction. The 'Blue Suede Shoes' hitmaker donned the white eyelet jumpsuit and cape, which were designed by Bill Belew, for a string of shows at New York's Madison Square Garden in 1972 and now wealthy fans of The King have the chance to own the legendary outfit as it's going under the hammer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy