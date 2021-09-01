Johnny Ramone’s “Number One” Mosrite guitar and amp are going up for auction
Back in early 1974, Johnny Ramone got high on weed and decided that he wanted to learn how to play guitar. A quick visit to Manny’s Guitar Shop and he was the owner of a blue Mosrite guitar. When that guitar was stolen out of the Sire Records van after a show in Chicago in 1977, he had to buy a replacement. This is that guitar. He would have bought it earlier, but at $500, he thought it was too expensive.www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com
Comments / 0