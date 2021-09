William Shatner continues to prove that age is just a number. The 90-year-old multitalented actor is adding a new title to his already extensive resume -- spoken word artist. ET's Matt Cohen sat down with Shatner on Friday, where he opened up about his upcoming spoken word album, Bill, and how it came about. Calling it "a jewel" that he worked on during the pandemic with two friends, Shatner revealed they created 20 tracks, 13 which ended up making it on the album. “The urge is like a bowel movement!” he joked about songwriting.