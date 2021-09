GameStop is set to release its fiscal second-quarter 2021 earnings on Wednesday after the close of markets. What should investors expect from the gaming retailer’s earnings?. GameStop stock has been very volatile in 2021. The stock trades at less than half of its peaks but is still up over 1,075% for the year. GameStop, along with AMC Entertainment, has been the two most popular stocks on Reddit group WallStreetBets. Pumping from WallStreetBets and the subsequent short squeezes have led to a steep rise in GameStop stock.