Addae’s Assignments Allow For ‘A’ Performance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – He has to not only see the entire field but range it from sideline to sideline. His keys are as varied as the number and types of opponents he faces. He has to communicate with the entire defensive secondary, make calls, and also help bring along some youngsters in the one WVU unit that isn’t overly long on experience. But for West Virginia free safety Alonzo Addae, a few important fundamentals form the foundation for success, which he saw play out on last year’s defensive unit.