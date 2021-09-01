There’s nothing quite like fall in Kentucky. Come September and October, the iconic blue hills of the state are painted in rich red, bold orange, vibrant yellow, and stunning gold hues. The first day of fall is Sept. 22; and, if you’re like us, you’re already counting down the days (with a pumpkin spice latte in hand, of course)! If you’re wondering when and where to expect Kentucky’s fall foliage to peak this year, read on. Thanks to the experts at the Smoky Mountains, we have an online tool that will help you with your fall planning and let you know when to be out and about in the beautiful Bluegrass this season.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Fall in Kentucky is a glorious time of year, when the state's iconic blue hills turn red, yellow, orange, and gold.

On the Smoky Mountains website, they've created a sophisticated algorithm to predict when each region of the country's fall foliage will peak.

Here in the Bluegrass, the trees begin to change right around the first official week of fall.

Those in the southeastern corner of Kentucky are first to experience this seasonal sea change. Yahoo Falls , for example, becomes even more divine with the addition of rich autumn shades.

And by the second and third week of October, Kentuckians all over the state will be basking in autumn beauty.

At this point, our advice is to get out and enjoy the beauty any way you can! A fall ride aboard My Old Kentucky Dinner Train is positively perfect.

There's no question that Kentucky is a beautiful state all year-round, but when you factor in fall foliage, the Bluegrass becomes positively breathtaking. You'll quite literally see the state in a totally different light, and it's sublime.

Hop in the car and go for a scenic day trip. A drive through Mammoth Cave becomes even more spectacular in the autumn.

Wander through a favorite park or forest -- it's an absolutely magical experience during this time.

And visiting a wondrous place like Cumberland Falls in the fall? Well, you'll just have to go and experience that magic for yourself.

The Bluegrass State really does shine all year long. To learn more about when to expect peak fall foliage in your neck of the woods, visit the Smoky Mountains website.