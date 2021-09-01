When And Where To Expect Kentucky’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year
By Sarah McCosham
Posted by
Only In Kentucky
7 days ago
There’s nothing quite like fall in Kentucky. Come September and October, the iconic blue hills of the state are painted in rich red, bold orange, vibrant yellow, and stunning gold hues. The first day of fall is Sept. 22; and, if you’re like us, you’re already counting down the days (with a pumpkin spice latte in hand, of course)! If you’re wondering when and where to expect Kentucky’s fall foliage to peak this year, read on. Thanks to the experts at the Smoky Mountains, we have an online tool that will help you with your fall planning and let you know when to be out and about in the beautiful Bluegrass this season.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
The Bluegrass State really does shine all year long. To learn more about when to expect peak fall foliage in your neck of the woods, visit the Smoky Mountains website.
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Kentucky is for people who LOVE the Bluegrass State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Oh boy, do we have great news for you, North Carolina! The new Fall Foliage Prediction Map has been released by the kindhearted folks over at SmokyMountains.com and, from the looks of it, we’ll be seeing the vivid colors of autumn earlier this year than usual. At the end of every summer, SmokyMountains.com publishes the […]
The post The 2021 Fall Foliage Prediction Map Has The Peak Arriving A Little Early In North Carolina This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
North Carolina’s 2021 fall colors are expected to be some of the brightest and most beautiful in years. The average temperature this year is 54.3°F degrees, which is the 5th warmest year on record, according to NOAA. This year has also been the wettest year on record with a total of 29.04″ of rain, which will result in a slightly later and brighter fall color season.
This is the time of year when the days grow shorter, the nights turn cooler and the hills explode with color. In short: It's fall in Colorado (unofficially at least) and it's our favorite season to get outside. What to know: The fall foliage forecast for Colorado "looks great" this...
I'm a huge fan of taking in the Colorado autumn scenery. The older I get, the more I enjoy it. Now, whether you like to just drive by some spots and view them from the car or take a hike and climb to some spots a little off the beaten path is up to you. But sometimes, the hardest part is figuring out the best times and days to go to see the leaves and trees in their full splendor. That's where this is going to come into play and hopefully help you (and I) out this year.
In less than a week, we will enter September, which in my professional opinion, signifies the beginning of fall. Fall is a beautiful season in Minnesota! And thanks to Smoky Mountains, you won't miss the prime of fall colors this year! They have created an interactive map (seen below) that allows people to estimate when fall colors will peak. With the drought conditions we've been seeing across Minnesota this summer, the DNR says we can expect fall colors to peak a little earlier than normal.
If fall is your favorite season you are going to want to plan a few trips for late October. It's no secret, Northern Illinois has plenty of great places for viewing fall foliage, but where should you visit, and when should do plan to do it?. WHEN IS PEAK SEASON...
Had enough humidity? Don’t worry, it’s almost time to do some leaf peepin!. Yeah, maybe we are putting the cart ahead of the horse here, but Summer is slowly winding down, and believe it or not, next weekend leads into Labor Day, with the start of fall officially arriving on, September 22nd, at 3:21 pm, and that means the beauty of Maine will be front and center, before a long and dreary winter punches us all in the gut.
OK, so maybe you’re not ready for summer to be over quite yet (neither are we). But if you're the planning type—or a fall fanatic—it’s time to turn your attention to the 2021 edition of the Fall Foliage Prediction Map, an interactive guide from Smokymountains.com that shows folks when trees will hit their peak autumn splendor across the U.S. every year.
Summer is still here in full, hot force, but the first day of fall, Sept. 22, isn't too far away. That also means beautiful fall foliage isn't far away, either. When leaves change colors is mostly a product of decreasing amounts of daylight, and therefore usually happens about the same time every year. Last year, northern Wisconsin counties reached peak color the last week in September, with southern Wisconsin reaching peak the third week in October.
North Carolina’s trees are still coated in lush shades of green as the waning days of summer approach — but not for much longer. The leaves could start to change in the far reaches of Western North Carolina as soon as Labor Day, according to the 2021 Fall Foliage Prediction Map released annually by SmokyMountains.com. But the map’s week-by-week prediction indicates peak fall foliage for most mountain towns won’t arrive until October.
It's hard for me to wrap my head around the fact that today, August 24th, Starbucks officially released their Fall flavors for 2021 because the high temperature is in the mid-90s. The only thing I like in the mid-90s is my R&B. But, whether you like it or not - whether you're ready for it or not - Fall is coming, and it's really not that far away. One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
September is here and that means the fall colors will be here soon too. I love summer, so it's hard for me to accept the cooler temps and the leaves falling off the trees, but two things I DO like about fall is college football and the brilliant colors of the trees.
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Even if you don’t reside in the countryside, Tenniel has a few tips for adding that touch of nature to your decor this fall:. Go for a walk! Take a walk down the bike path or dirt road and keep your eye out for nature itself to show you its texture.
The weeks of Oct. 17 and 24 will be the best this autumn for fall foliage in Pennsylvania, according to a national prediction map from SmokyMountains.com, an online guide to restaurants, attractions and cabin rentals in the Smoky Mountains. The map uses an algorithm to analyze several million data points...
Thanks to its size, the United States is one of the best places in the world to appreciate fall foliage. New England tends to get most of the attention during the season, but there are far more places to see autumnal splendor. To pinpoint some highlights, we talked to travel...
Whether you love fall or despise it since it signals the end of summer (relax, you've got until September 21), one thing is certain: you can't deny the beauty that fall foliage season brings to much of the United States. For those of you who are eagerly awaiting leaf-crunching season,...
Fall in Asheville will be as beautiful as ever — maybe just a little later than usual. Local experts say the leaves in Western North Carolina are on track to reach their peak yellows and oranges that draw tourists to Western North Carolina in mid-October. “The trees are in good...
Sept. 1 brought the first day of the fall foliage season in New York state. Fall in New York attracts visitors from around the world to explore the state's unique communities and support local businesses. To help travelers and foliage enthusiasts plan a fall getaway, I LOVE NY is now issuing its weekly fall foliage reports and will now include a new enhanced interactive progression map.
The summer season across the Tri-State is winding down. Even in early September, we're already experiencing glimpses of the autumn season with longer nights and cooler mornings. An extended break from the heat is nice but I know many are looking forward to Mother Nature's annual makeover of fall foliage....
Comments / 0