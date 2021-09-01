Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

When And Where To Expect Kentucky’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

By Sarah McCosham
Posted by 
Only In Kentucky
Only In Kentucky
 7 days ago

There’s nothing quite like fall in Kentucky. Come September and October, the iconic blue hills of the state are painted in rich red, bold orange, vibrant yellow, and stunning gold hues. The first day of fall is Sept. 22; and, if you’re like us, you’re already counting down the days (with a pumpkin spice latte in hand, of course)! If you’re wondering when and where to expect Kentucky’s fall foliage to peak this year, read on. Thanks to the experts at the Smoky Mountains, we have an online tool that will help you with your fall planning and let you know when to be out and about in the beautiful Bluegrass this season.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47KuWN_0bjGpJL300
Fall in Kentucky is a glorious time of year, when the state's iconic blue hills turn red, yellow, orange, and gold.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36rgIZ_0bjGpJL300
On the Smoky Mountains website, they've created a sophisticated algorithm to predict when each region of the country's fall foliage will peak.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B18PS_0bjGpJL300
Here in the Bluegrass, the trees begin to change right around the first official week of fall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nqAJ_0bjGpJL300
Those in the southeastern corner of Kentucky are first to experience this seasonal sea change. Yahoo Falls , for example, becomes even more divine with the addition of rich autumn shades.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tg6Sp_0bjGpJL300
And by the second and third week of October, Kentuckians all over the state will be basking in autumn beauty.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KLWFK_0bjGpJL300
At this point, our advice is to get out and enjoy the beauty any way you can! A fall ride aboard My Old Kentucky Dinner Train is positively perfect.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07TPlG_0bjGpJL300
There's no question that Kentucky is a beautiful state all year-round, but when you factor in fall foliage, the Bluegrass becomes positively breathtaking. You'll quite literally see the state in a totally different light, and it's sublime.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZdQln_0bjGpJL300
Hop in the car and go for a scenic day trip. A drive through Mammoth Cave becomes even more spectacular in the autumn.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wEgdR_0bjGpJL300
Wander through a favorite park or forest -- it's an absolutely magical experience during this time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QK5RP_0bjGpJL300
And visiting a wondrous place like Cumberland Falls in the fall? Well, you'll just have to go and experience that magic for yourself.

The Bluegrass State really does shine all year long. To learn more about when to expect peak fall foliage in your neck of the woods, visit the Smoky Mountains website.

Comments / 0

Only In Kentucky

Only In Kentucky

4K+
Followers
461
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Kentucky is for people who LOVE the Bluegrass State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Foliage#The Bluegrass State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Only In North Carolina

The 2021 Fall Foliage Prediction Map Has The Peak Arriving A Little Early In North Carolina This Year

Oh boy, do we have great news for you, North Carolina! The new Fall Foliage Prediction Map has been released by the kindhearted folks over at SmokyMountains.com and, from the looks of it, we’ll be seeing the vivid colors of autumn earlier this year than usual. At the end of every summer, SmokyMountains.com publishes the […] The post The 2021 Fall Foliage Prediction Map Has The Peak Arriving A Little Early In North Carolina This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
EnvironmentCharlotte Stories

Here’s When Fall Colors Are Predicted To Peak in North Carolina in 2021

North Carolina’s 2021 fall colors are expected to be some of the brightest and most beautiful in years. The average temperature this year is 54.3°F degrees, which is the 5th warmest year on record, according to NOAA. This year has also been the wettest year on record with a total of 29.04″ of rain, which will result in a slightly later and brighter fall color season.
Colorado StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

Colorado’s Fall Color Guide: When And Where To Go For Best Views

I'm a huge fan of taking in the Colorado autumn scenery. The older I get, the more I enjoy it. Now, whether you like to just drive by some spots and view them from the car or take a hike and climb to some spots a little off the beaten path is up to you. But sometimes, the hardest part is figuring out the best times and days to go to see the leaves and trees in their full splendor. That's where this is going to come into play and hopefully help you (and I) out this year.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

When Will Minnesota’s Fall Colors Be The Best? 2021 Fall Foliage Prediction Map is Here

In less than a week, we will enter September, which in my professional opinion, signifies the beginning of fall. Fall is a beautiful season in Minnesota! And thanks to Smoky Mountains, you won't miss the prime of fall colors this year! They have created an interactive map (seen below) that allows people to estimate when fall colors will peak. With the drought conditions we've been seeing across Minnesota this summer, the DNR says we can expect fall colors to peak a little earlier than normal.
LifestylePosted by
Big Country 96.9

The Best Areas In Maine To Enjoy Fall Foliage

Had enough humidity? Don’t worry, it’s almost time to do some leaf peepin!. Yeah, maybe we are putting the cart ahead of the horse here, but Summer is slowly winding down, and believe it or not, next weekend leads into Labor Day, with the start of fall officially arriving on, September 22nd, at 3:21 pm, and that means the beauty of Maine will be front and center, before a long and dreary winter punches us all in the gut.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Time Out Chicago

See when fall foliage will peak in Chicago with this handy map

OK, so maybe you’re not ready for summer to be over quite yet (neither are we). But if you're the planning type—or a fall fanatic—it’s time to turn your attention to the 2021 edition of the Fall Foliage Prediction Map, an interactive guide from Smokymountains.com that shows folks when trees will hit their peak autumn splendor across the U.S. every year.
Wisconsin Statewisfarmer.com

When fall colors could peak in Wisconsin in 2021

Summer is still here in full, hot force, but the first day of fall, Sept. 22, isn't too far away. That also means beautiful fall foliage isn't far away, either. When leaves change colors is mostly a product of decreasing amounts of daylight, and therefore usually happens about the same time every year. Last year, northern Wisconsin counties reached peak color the last week in September, with southern Wisconsin reaching peak the third week in October.
PoliticsCharlotteObserver.com

When will leaves change color in NC mountains? Map shows best time to see fall foliage

North Carolina’s trees are still coated in lush shades of green as the waning days of summer approach — but not for much longer. The leaves could start to change in the far reaches of Western North Carolina as soon as Labor Day, according to the 2021 Fall Foliage Prediction Map released annually by SmokyMountains.com. But the map’s week-by-week prediction indicates peak fall foliage for most mountain towns won’t arrive until October.
Kentucky StatePosted by
WBKR

When Will We See the First Frost in Western Kentucky this Fall?

It's hard for me to wrap my head around the fact that today, August 24th, Starbucks officially released their Fall flavors for 2021 because the high temperature is in the mid-90s. The only thing I like in the mid-90s is my R&B. But, whether you like it or not - whether you're ready for it or not - Fall is coming, and it's really not that far away. One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
Illinois StatePosted by
KIIK 104.9

When to Expect Fall Colors in Iowa and Illinois

September is here and that means the fall colors will be here soon too. I love summer, so it's hard for me to accept the cooler temps and the leaves falling off the trees, but two things I DO like about fall is college football and the brilliant colors of the trees.
Grandview, IAKWQC

Decorating with Fall Foliage

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Even if you don’t reside in the countryside, Tenniel has a few tips for adding that touch of nature to your decor this fall:. Go for a walk! Take a walk down the bike path or dirt road and keep your eye out for nature itself to show you its texture.
Posted by
Niagara Gazette

Fall foliage season has arrived in New York

Sept. 1 brought the first day of the fall foliage season in New York state. Fall in New York attracts visitors from around the world to explore the state's unique communities and support local businesses. To help travelers and foliage enthusiasts plan a fall getaway, I LOVE NY is now issuing its weekly fall foliage reports and will now include a new enhanced interactive progression map.
Environmentwevv.com

How Weather Affects the Tri-State's Fall Foliage

The summer season across the Tri-State is winding down. Even in early September, we're already experiencing glimpses of the autumn season with longer nights and cooler mornings. An extended break from the heat is nice but I know many are looking forward to Mother Nature's annual makeover of fall foliage....

Comments / 0

Community Policy