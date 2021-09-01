Kelsey Lindsey

Cancel
Desperate Road Trippers Saved by… Instagram?

Here’s the often forgotten truth about road trips: the best moments are usually when everything goes sideways. We might dream of cruising open roads, rolling into authentic eateries, and blissing out to the perfect playlist, yet the magical experiences that really stick with us tend to involve blown head gaskets and getting very, very lost. More often than not, we depend on strangers to save our adventure from total disaster. But for the modern nomad, reaching out for help can be very different from flagging down a passing car or knocking on the door of a rural farmhouse. In this kickoff episode of a four-part road-trips special, we present two delightful case studies that show us how aid can arrive from the most unexpected places.
Fishers, INFox 59

Kelsey's cooking hacks: an easier way to work with garlic

Fishers resident Kelsey Murphy, a contestant on this season of "MasterChef: Legends," shares the first of three tips to simplify and improve your cooking at home. In this clip, she shares a tip to make peeling garlic easier and a workaround for chopping garlic.
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Top Chef Winner Kelsey Barnard Clark

Kelsey Barnard Clark rose to fame as the winner of Season 16 of "Top Chef" when she wowed the judges in the finale with a four-course southern-inspired meal that incorporated classic cooking techniques and Macanese ingredients (via Food & Wine). Since winning the show, the self-proclaimed southern belle has returned home to Dothan, Alabama, where she is the owner and executive chef of KBC, a restaurant, bakery, and catering business (via the EatKBC website).
outsidemagazine

Three New Mountain Bikes We Love

Hardtail mountain bikes are having a moment. Maybe it’s a return to the fundamentals of the sport or a desire for a more tactile connection to the trail. Whatever the reason, there’s a spate of these rigs this season, and Yeti’s ARC is one of our favorites. We like the trail-oriented geometry, which is slacker and more reassuring than the twitchy hardtails many of us grew up riding. Unlike the storied ARC from the nineties, this modern reboot wasn’t designed with racing in mind, though it’s certainly constructed to keep up the pace at your weekend cross-country event. This 29er hits the sweet spot between efficiency and fun, with a 130-millimeter fork to absorb impacts, high-volume 2.6-inch tires that provide loads of grip, and a lightweight (2.8 pounds) carbon-fiber frame.
LifestyleOutside Online

Four Fun, Useful Lights to Brighten Your Campsite

Camp lighting used to be boring: you brought a lantern for the table and a headlamp for everything else. Now there’s a long list of clever lighting options that make camping more comfortable and convenient. Here are our four new favorites. Princeton Tec Snap Solo Headlamp ($35) You can wear...

