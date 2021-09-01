Unable to power on VMs or connect via VMRC on vSphere web client

Exatorrent is a new cross-platform self-hostable BitTorrent client written in Go. It's made with servers / seedboxes in mind, but you can also run it locally. Even though it just had its 0.0.1 release, the free and open source application is already quite feature-rich, having a responsive web client (written in Svelte and Typescript) as well as WebSocket API support (so you can write your own client for it), multiple ways of adding torrents (magnet, infohash or torrent file), speed limiter, multi-user authentication, and even the ability to stream audio / video torrents directly in the web browser, or via VLC or mpv.