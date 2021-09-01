Giannis Antetokounmpo Received Special Message From Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry After NBA Championship Win: “They Tried To Bring You Down, But You Didn’t Listen To The Noise”
Giannis Antetokounmpo solidified his legacy in the league this last season. After racking up every individual accomplishment in the NBA, Antetokounmpo won the 2021 NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks. On top of that, Antetokounmpo also won the Finals MVP trophy for his performance against the Phoenix Suns. Giannis helped...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 0