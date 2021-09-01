Cancel
Video Games

Tokyo Game Show 2021 VR Revealed For Oculus Quest And PC

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Tokyo Game Show (TGS) will be the first major consumer games event to feature a VR version. TGS announced its line-up today, confirming that the show will once again be taking place online in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. But a page on the event’s official website also details a VR version that will be available as the show launches on September 30. It will be available natively on both Oculus Quest headsets as well as on PC, where it can be played with or without VR.

