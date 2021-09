On Tuesdays, MinnPost provides weekly updates that cover COVID-19 developments in Minnesota from the previous Wednesday to present. In the midst of the Minnesota State Fair, COVID-19 cases continue to tick upward and hospitals are feeling the strain. MDH reported Tuesday 92.7 percent of the state’s intensive care beds are in use, as are 91 percent of non-ICU beds. While that’s not entirely due to COVID-19, the pandemic is still a significant cause of hospitalization in the state. MPR News reported Monday hospitals across the state say they have staff shortages, too. (In Louisiana, hospitals full of COVID-19 patients have made challenges posed by Hurricane Ida even more difficult.)