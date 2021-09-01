Predicting every college football Power 5 conference for the 2021 season

After a 2020 season and then an offseason like no other, college football is finally back. As much as things might have changed off the field with name, image and likeness, talk of an expanded College Football Playoff (we think), and Oklahoma and Texas jumping from the Big 12 to the SEC sometime in the near future, not a lot should change on the field. Once again, there's still plenty of distance between the haves and have-nots in the upper echelon of the FBS.