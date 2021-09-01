Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

UT student killer eligible for parole early for good behavior; family fears his release

By By Alexandra Mester / The Blade
Posted by 
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkMgw_0bjGj9Ew00

The daily pain the family of a University of Toledo nursing student slain nearly 30 years ago continues to suffer can’t even be summed up.

“No words can describe it,” Cindy Herstrum-Clark, sister of the victim, told The Blade. “It impacts our daily lives as we have all tried to move forward.”

Melissa Anne Herstrum, 19, was killed in January, 1992 by a then-22-year-old UT police officer. Jeffrey Hodge, now 52, is scheduled for his first parole hearing in about three weeks, on Sept. 21 or 22.

“This is a person who wanted to attend my sister’s autopsy after shooting her 14 times,” Ms. Herstrum-Clark said Tuesday. “Words don’t even describe how evil he is and the fear I would have if he were to be considered for release.”

Hodge had driven Ms. Herstrum in his cruiser to UT’s Scott Park campus, handcuffed her, forced her to lie face down, and shot her 14 times in the head, back, and legs.

It took investigators several days to zero in on Hodge, and he continued to work as a police officer in the meantime, with tasks that included checking in on Ms. Herstrum’s Pi Beta Phi sorority sisters and attending a memorial service on campus.

He pleaded guilty in 1993 in Lucas County Common Pleas Court to aggravated murder with a firearm and kidnapping. Judge Judith Ann Lanzinger issued a maximum sentence: life in prison with the possibility of parole after 33 years. He was sentenced before life without parole was possible in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on Tuesday provided information about its calculations allowing Hodge to be up for parole several years early.

Spokesman JoEllen Smith said Hodge is eligible for parole after a 30 percent reduction for good time served on the minimum 10-year sentence for the kidnapping charge combined with 430 days of jail-time credit and 113 days of earned credit toward his first hearing date.

Ms. Smith said Hodge, now imprisoned at the Marion Correctional Facility, has not been found guilty of any rule infractions since 2011, when he was given a conduct report for being out of place.

Ms. Herstrum-Clark said family members last week met with a parole board member during a victims conference, which is part of the parole process. Friends and family are cooperating in a letter-writing campaign to the board seeking to keep Hodge in prison. A website for the effort, melissaforever.com , was launched Saturday.

“We have to have faith the process will work to make sure that he remains incarcerated for the rest of his life,” Ms. Herstrum-Clark said.

The corrections department does not release information regarding inmates’ attorneys or representatives, Ms. Smith said, so it is unclear whether Hodge has one.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
588
Followers
815
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Shooting#Attorneys#Prison#University Of Toledo#Ut#Pi Beta Phi#Melissaforever Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Sylvania man indicted for crash that left a Toledo bicyclist dead

A Lucas County grand jury indicted a Sylvania man on two felony charges of vehicular homicide and two misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while impaired. The Ohio State Highway Patrol previously stated that Brian Urbanski, 35, allowed his vehicle to veer across Bancroft Street in Springfield Township on March 6 and fatally injure a bicyclist, Robert Rausch, 51, of Toledo. Mr. Rausch was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which was in the 7300 block of West Bancroft near Wimbledon Park Boulevard.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Appeals court upholds decision to dismiss discrimination case from Toledo fire recruit

An appeals court ruled on Tuesday to uphold the decision by a federal judge to dismiss a discrimination case brought by a Toledo fire recruit against the city of Toledo. Judges Joan Larsen and John Nalbandian of the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati agreed that the city of Toledo did not discriminate against Major Smith III, a former Toledo Fire & Rescue Department recruit. Judge Helene White dissented in some respects and agreed in others.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

4 injured by gunfire in unrelated incidents over holiday weekend

Several people were shot in separate incidents over the Labor Day weekend in Toledo. On Sunday, Thomas Williams, 29, of the 1100 block of Higley Street, suffered a gunshot wound in the upper body about 9:14 p.m. in the 3800 block of Berkeley Drive in West Toledo. Police said Mr. Williams was treated at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where he was in serious but stable condition.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Blade

Ohio children's hospital officials ask for action in coronavirus fight

Hospital executives around the state are urging parents and community members to take action as cases of coronavirus and respiratory syncytial virus continue to rise. As of Tuesday morning, more than 70 children were treated as inpatients at children’s hospitals across Ohio with coronavirus-related symptoms. Last week, nearly 3 percent of coronavirus hospitalizations involved children.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Assault with machete leaves one man injured

Toledo police officers responded to a report of a man stabbed with a machete on Saturday afternoon. According to a Toledo Police Department incident log, a man called officers just before 1 p.m. and said a man with a machete “left an incision wound on his right shoulder.”
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Editorial: What justice demands

In 1992, a young woman of 19, a promising straight-A student at the University of Toledo, was savagely murdered by a man employed as a UT police officer. Her name was Melissa Anne Herstrum.

Comments / 0

Community Policy