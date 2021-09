It’s rare when a team enters the RSN Top 10 coming off two straight losses, but give credit to the Indians who accomplish the feat. The pair of L’s were by a combined 12 points and came at the hands of two ranked teams (Lowell and LC), so this team is close to being 3-0, but has fallen just short. There’s a chance they could be 1-3 and still in the rankings this week if they keep it close again. That’s easier said than done though as the Indians travel to Merrillville to take on the Pirates.