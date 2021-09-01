There's no place like HOWM in Chelsea

HOWM Cocina & Cocktails is making its debut at the Salena Chelsea. The restaurant, part of the Gilded Group, is serving Mesoamerican cuisine. Look for lively Latin fare such as ceviche, Salvadoran papusas with tangy fermented vegetables and a brussels and herb salad. Cocktails include the Drink Me Up with guayusa-infused vodka, cacao liqueur, lemon and vermouth, and the Martin el Sucio with blanco tequila, mezcal, dry vermouth, orange bitters, and a garlic smoke rinse. It’s garnished with a pickled beech mushroom.