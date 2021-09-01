Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

There's no place like HOWM in Chelsea

cititour.com
 7 days ago

HOWM Cocina & Cocktails is making its debut at the Salena Chelsea. The restaurant, part of the Gilded Group, is serving Mesoamerican cuisine. Look for lively Latin fare such as ceviche, Salvadoran papusas with tangy fermented vegetables and a brussels and herb salad. Cocktails include the Drink Me Up with guayusa-infused vodka, cacao liqueur, lemon and vermouth, and the Martin el Sucio with blanco tequila, mezcal, dry vermouth, orange bitters, and a garlic smoke rinse. It’s garnished with a pickled beech mushroom.

cititour.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Chelsea, NY
New York City, NY
Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vodka#Mushroom#Vegetables#Food Drink#Howm Cocina Cocktails#The Gilded Group#Mesoamerican#Latin#Salvadoran#The Martin El Sucio#Howm Cocina Restaurant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl over the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy