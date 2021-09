Maine is “Vacationland” – it is home to large stretches of natural landscapes and vast forests, including nearly half a billion ash trees that provide a canopy over the state’s great outdoors. Sadly, in the past few years, an invasive pest has entered and is starting to kill Maine’s ash trees. First identified in North America in 2002, this damaging forest insect from Asia, the emerald ash borer (EAB), has spread quietly across the country, killing millions of trees in the U.S. and Canada. Maine’s first known infestation was discovered in 2018 in Madawaska, across the river that divides U.S. and Canada from a newly found EAB infestation in Edmundston, New Brunswick. The northern EAB infestation has only spread to four towns, but the infestation in York county found later in 2018 has since spread eastward and northward into Cumberland and Oxford counties.