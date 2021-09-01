Cancel
Premier League

He's a keeper! Ederson signs a new Manchester City contract until 2026 as Brazilian's new deal will see him complete nine seasons at the Etihad

By Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEderson has become the latest Manchester City player to sign a new contract at the Etihad, committing himself to the Premier League champions until 2026. The Brazil goalkeeper has won every domestic honour at City since arriving from Benfica for £35million in 2017. Ederson has also claimed the Premier League's Golden Glove award for the past two seasons on the back of keeping a total of 95 clean sheets in 194 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side.

