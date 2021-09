So, X fans, the 17th Annual Easter Seals “Black And Blue Ball” is set for 2022, be listening to me on Wednesday August 25th on the Morning X at 8:10am, as I will have all of the details about the Black And Blue Ball, what awesome band is playing, plus all of the sizzle details on why you need to be there in 2022! It’s tomorrow, on the Morning X! Rock!