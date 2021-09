RECEIVED: 9/3/21 at 11:21 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Discussion and vote on how GOL will meet (zoom, in person, hybrid). Review of Zoning Amendment on Accessory Dwelling Units. Review of Zoning Amendment on Mixed Use Buildings. Review of Puerto Rican Proclamation (Sponsor: Griesemer). Review of India and Pakistan Independence Proclamation (Sponsor: Bahl-Milne). Review of proposed change to Town Council Rules of Procedure rule 5.2 (Public Hearings). Review and adopt work plan for Council Referral of Bylaws for Future Consideration. Adoption of August 25, 2021 Minutes. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance. Discussion of future agenda items. Public Comment.