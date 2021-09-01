Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutland County, VT

Redeemable bottles and cans help the animals at RCHS

By Name
mountaintimes.info
 7 days ago

Did you know that you can drop off your redeemable bottles and cans at the Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS), as a way to help the animals? Thanks to some of our generous volunteers, we have a dry and secure shed for supporters to drop off redeemable bottles and cans. GE volunteers and four handy RCHS volunteers made it a reality for us. The shed is located at the back of the shelter at 765 Stevens Rd. in Pittsford. Or, if it’s more convenient, you can drop the bottles and cans at Green Mountain Bottle Redemption in the Howe Center in Rutland. Just let them know that they’re for RCHS. Those nickels all add up, so please drop off your redeemables. If you have any questions, please call RCHS at 802-483-6700. The animals appreciate your generous donations.

mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Society
County
Rutland County, VT
City
Rutland, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Pets & Animals
City
Pittsford, VT
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Animals#Charity#Rchs#Ge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy