Redeemable bottles and cans help the animals at RCHS

Did you know that you can drop off your redeemable bottles and cans at the Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS), as a way to help the animals? Thanks to some of our generous volunteers, we have a dry and secure shed for supporters to drop off redeemable bottles and cans. GE volunteers and four handy RCHS volunteers made it a reality for us. The shed is located at the back of the shelter at 765 Stevens Rd. in Pittsford. Or, if it’s more convenient, you can drop the bottles and cans at Green Mountain Bottle Redemption in the Howe Center in Rutland. Just let them know that they’re for RCHS. Those nickels all add up, so please drop off your redeemables. If you have any questions, please call RCHS at 802-483-6700. The animals appreciate your generous donations.