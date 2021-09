Oksana Masters is a five-time Team USA Paralympian and has eight medals (two golds, three silvers, three bronzes). Although she used to row in the Summer Paralympics, a back injury in 2014 made her have to give it up, and she actually took up cycling as a way to recover. Now she's competing in road cycling Tokyo. Once the Paralympic Games are over, she'll do a complete switch to cross country skiing. So how does she train for both?