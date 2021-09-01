Cancel
A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In Rhode Island Is Like Stepping Back In Time

By Sara Dager
Only In Rhode Island
Only In Rhode Island
 7 days ago

The general store used to rule all. Before you could just pop online or drive to Walmart to get what you need, these country stores would be where you went if you needed anything from fabric to some candy for the kids. Nowadays, general stores might not be as integral to American society, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have value. A trip to the general store can take you back to a simpler time and provide a great way to spend some time browsing from treasures. We are particularly fond of this lovely little shop in Chepachet Rhode Island.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AbAoH_0bjGWiSR00
Brown and Hopkins Country Store is over 200 years old, being founded first in 1809.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RSyUM_0bjGWiSR00
The building has changed hands a total of 19 times over the years, moving away from utilitarian supplies like barrels of molasses and on to more modern goods.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4wsM_0bjGWiSR00
That doesn't mean that the store hasn't done everything in its power to retain the original old world charm.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WVeLA_0bjGWiSR00
You can even find the original penny candy shelves in the store that are now packed with antiques dating back to the stores opening.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkGIC_0bjGWiSR00
Nowadays Brown and Hopkins offers a wide selection of charming home goods from local and foreign makers alike.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PtpUG_0bjGWiSR00
The products available range from wall art to linens to gourmet goods like molasses (in smaller bottles rather than barrels,) and candy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SYi4b_0bjGWiSR00
And make sure you don't miss out on the candles, diffusers, and incense offered. There are so many different ways to make your home smell delightful and support local businesses!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3znsvE_0bjGWiSR00
The history of Brown and Hopkins is in every board of the shop, and it's truly worth a visit to feel like you've escaped modern times for a while.

Are you excited to step into the portal to the past that is Brown and Hopkins? Be sure to check out their website and follow their Facebook page for updates on new products and opening hours.

Address: Brown & Hopkins Country Store, 1179 Putnam Pike, Chepachet, RI 02814, USA

