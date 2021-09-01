Indy Politics: Voters Prefer Charter Schools & School Choice
MARION COUNTY, Ind. — It’s another round of polling, and registered voters in Marion County have plenty of opinions on schools. In the latest batch of polling data from Indy Politics, public schools did not have a good showing with only 27-percent of registered voters across the county believing public schools are on the right track. On the opposite side, 38-percent believe public schools are not doing well at all.www.wibc.com
Comments / 1