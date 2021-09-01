Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion County, IN

Indy Politics: Voters Prefer Charter Schools & School Choice

By Donnie Burgess
WIBC.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION COUNTY, Ind. — It’s another round of polling, and registered voters in Marion County have plenty of opinions on schools. In the latest batch of polling data from Indy Politics, public schools did not have a good showing with only 27-percent of registered voters across the county believing public schools are on the right track. On the opposite side, 38-percent believe public schools are not doing well at all.

www.wibc.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Elections
Local
Indiana Education
County
Marion County, IN
Marion County, IN
Government
Marion County, IN
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#School Choice#Indy Politics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Los Angeles, CAABC News

Britney Spears' father Jamie files to end 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end the conservatorship of the pop star's estate that has been in place since 2008, according to multiple sources. Jamie Spears filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate the legal agreement, which gave him control over his daughter's financial decisions. According to the documents, the elder Spears said his daughter will not need to undergo psychological evaluation in order to terminate the conservatorship -- a request Britney Spears made in June.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy