This Camera Came With a New Chevy Venture. Now It Shoots Junkyard Ventures.
I spend far too much time poking around in junkyards, looking for interesting examples of automotive history, maybe buy some cool dash clocks for my hoard collection, maybe shoot some photographs with ancient film cameras. When I learned that the 1999-2003 Chevrolet Venture Warner Brothers Edition came with Chevy/WB-branded beach towels, pajamas, Looney Tunes tapes or discs, and a Venture-branded 35mm film camera, I knew that I needed to get one of those cameras. After all, once you've documented a junkyard with the Velveeta Cheese Camera, what's left?www.autoweek.com
Comments / 0