STORM WATCH: Ida's remnants bring potential for tornadoes. Here’s what to know to keep safe

The remnants of Ida have the potential to bring another chance of tornadoes to parts of the tri-state area. Tornado watches have been posted across the region, and these storms have already spurred tornado warnings in New Jersey with reports of damage.

LIVE UPDATES: Tracking Ida

TIPS TO SHELTER SAFELY DURING A TORNADO WARNING:

1.) Be weather aware. Check your News 12 forecast to stay informed about when the threat of severe weather is approaching. Download the News 12 app for alerts right to your phone, including when tornado watches and warnings are issued.

2.) If a tornado warning is issued for your area, take shelter immediately . Do not wait to see or hear the twister approach. No outside location is safe from a tornado.

3.) Have a family plan in place , including a meeting spot.

4.) Head to the lowest floor of your home or building - preferably a basement. Top-floor rooms could be dangerous.

5.) If you don't have a basement, go to an interior room with no windows .

6.) Bring your emergency supply kit (or store it in the safest area to shelter in your home, so that it's already there in the event of a tornado warning).

7.) If you're driving, head to the nearest shelter . It's always preferable to take shelter indoors - vehicles may not be able to protect you and no place outside is safe from a tornado. If you're in a remote location without indoor options, it may be advisable to burrow in a ditch.

8.) After a tornado strikes, it's important to stay informed . Keep on top of any weather alerts as there could be additional thunderstorms or tornadoes.

What's the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning?

TORNADO WATCH: If the National Weather Service issues a tornado watch for your area: get prepared! It means that tornadoes are possible in and around the area covered by the watch. Take the time to review and discuss your emergency plan with your family, and make sure your emergency kit is stocked and ready. Be prepared to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

TORNADO WARNING: If the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning for your area: act now! I means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property in the area covered by the warning. Follow the steps above to get to a safe location immediately. Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area (around the size of a city or small county) that may be impacted by a tornado identified by a forecaster on radar or by a trained spotter/law enforcement who is watching the storm.

- Information compiled from the National Weather Service.

