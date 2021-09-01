Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

STORM WATCH: Ida's remnants bring potential for tornadoes. Here’s what to know to keep safe

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kLFom_0bjGW9qN00

The remnants of Ida have the potential to bring another chance of tornadoes to parts of the tri-state area. Tornado watches have been posted across the region, and these storms have already spurred tornado warnings in New Jersey with reports of damage.

MORE: News 12 Weather Center
LIVE UPDATES: Tracking Ida

News 12 will continue to monitor the tornado and flood potential throughout the day. Watch News 12, stay with News12.com and download the News 12 app to stay safe, stay informed and stay ahead of the storm.

TIPS TO SHELTER SAFELY DURING A TORNADO WARNING:

1.) Be weather aware. Check your News 12 forecast to stay informed about when the threat of severe weather is approaching. Download the News 12 app for alerts right to your phone, including when tornado watches and warnings are issued.

2.) If a tornado warning is issued for your area, take shelter immediately . Do not wait to see or hear the twister approach. No outside location is safe from a tornado.

3.) Have a family plan in place , including a meeting spot.

4.) Head to the lowest floor of your home or building - preferably a basement. Top-floor rooms could be dangerous.

5.) If you don't have a basement, go to an interior room with no windows .

6.) Bring your emergency supply kit (or store it in the safest area to shelter in your home, so that it's already there in the event of a tornado warning).

7.) If you're driving, head to the nearest shelter . It's always preferable to take shelter indoors - vehicles may not be able to protect you and no place outside is safe from a tornado. If you're in a remote location without indoor options, it may be advisable to burrow in a ditch.

8.) After a tornado strikes, it's important to stay informed . Keep on top of any weather alerts as there could be additional thunderstorms or tornadoes.

What's the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning?

  • TORNADO WATCH: If the National Weather Service issues a tornado watch for your area: get prepared! It means that tornadoes are possible in and around the area covered by the watch. Take the time to review and discuss your emergency plan with your family, and make sure your emergency kit is stocked and ready. Be prepared to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.
  • TORNADO WARNING: If the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning for your area: act now! I means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property in the area covered by the warning. Follow the steps above to get to a safe location immediately. Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area (around the size of a city or small county) that may be impacted by a tornado identified by a forecaster on radar or by a trained spotter/law enforcement who is watching the storm.

- Information compiled from the National Weather Service.

MORE INFORMATION:
Tornado Safety Tips from the National Weather Service
Power center: Electric outage resources
How ready are you for severe weather? These 10 tips will help you prepare
6 flooding safety tips to follow


Comments / 0

News 12

News 12

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Tornado Watch#Extreme Weather#Ida News#News12 Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
EnvironmentNews 12

Long Island scientist blames climate change for storms like Ida

A Long Island scientist says storms like Hurricane Ida are the direct result of climate change. The remnants of Hurricane Ida caused record-setting rainfall, flooding roadways and damaging homes across Long Island and the tri-state area. Scientist Alison Branco, of the Nature Conservancy, says climate change makes these storms even...
FestivalNews 12

Vendors prepare Caribbean dishes for Carnival despite cancellation of parade

Vendors are making the best of Carnival, even though the annual West Indian Day Parade was cancelled Sunday. Although the Carnival parade is canceled, Auntie Wendy's Catering says that it is booked and busy preparing for events surrounding West Indian festivities. Auntie Wendy’s serves staples of the Caribbean, including pholouries,...
EnvironmentNews 12

Gorgeous Labor Day, storms and humidity return midweek

A gorgeous day today with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Look for an equally fabulous evening with low temps dipping down into the middle 60s under mostly clear skies. Tuesday features another great day with mostly sunny skies and even lower humidity . Highs tomorrow will...
ProtestsNews 12

NYPD: Protesters poured gasoline onto police vehicle outside 46th Precinct

A protest outside the 46th Precinct led to a confrontation with officers Friday evening. Video released by the NYPD shows officers and protesters pushing again barricades outside the precinct around 10:30 p.m. with some barricades breaking loose from the impact. One person is shown pouring what police say is gasoline...
Passaic, NJNews 12

Young adults still missing in Passaic post Ida

In Passaic, the search continues for 18-year-old Nidhi Rana and 21-year-old Ayush Rana who went missing during Tropical Storm Ida. They were last seen at the intersection of Benson and Main avenues, in a flood prone area of the city. Officials say their red four door sedan was found against...
New York City, NYNews 12

Temperatures to climb to low-80s in NYC on Labor Day

New York City is expected to see a bit of a warm-up on Labor Day with temperatures in the low-80s. Monday is expected to be cloudy early then will be sunny in the afternoon. Tuesday will see gorgeous, sunny skies and comfortable highs in the low-80s. The next chance for...
PoliticsNews 12

6 NJ counties included in federal disaster declaration

President Biden has officially issued a disaster declaration, making residents of six hard-hit counties eligible for more federal assistance. Those counties are Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic and Somerset. Programs include grants for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses. President Biden is scheduled...
College SportsNews 12

UConn head football coach announces retirement ahead of end of season

The University of Connecticut's head football coach is set to retire at the end of the current season. "Back in 2017 I made a commitment to the University," Randy Edsall says. "But felt it was better to make this announcement now rather than the end of the year to allow the University ample time to prepare for the future of the football program."

Comments / 0

Community Policy