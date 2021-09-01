The "A Day Off Twitch" Protest Movement Is Today

Today, a lot of your favorite Twitch streamers will not be streaming as they will be protesting in solidarity against hate raids on the platform. In case you haven't been on Twitch lately, one of the biggest harassment tools trolls have been using lately is going into individual streams with multiple accounts and spam botting messages throughout their chat. What's more, the messages have been of racially charged content, and while they are primarily targeting streamers of color, the spam has passed into so many other feeds that it's become rampant. Twitch has a policy against hate speech and responded to recent criticism about their part to stamp it out. But it appears they are still trying to find ways to contain it as the spam has still been happening.