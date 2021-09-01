Cancel
The "A Day Off Twitch" Protest Movement Is Today

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, a lot of your favorite Twitch streamers will not be streaming as they will be protesting in solidarity against hate raids on the platform. In case you haven't been on Twitch lately, one of the biggest harassment tools trolls have been using lately is going into individual streams with multiple accounts and spam botting messages throughout their chat. What's more, the messages have been of racially charged content, and while they are primarily targeting streamers of color, the spam has passed into so many other feeds that it's become rampant. Twitch has a policy against hate speech and responded to recent criticism about their part to stamp it out. But it appears they are still trying to find ways to contain it as the spam has still been happening.

bleedingcool.com

Entertainment
Advocacy
Technology
Video Games
TV & Videos
Society
Twitch
Behind Viral Videos
Protests
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Twitch streamers have staged a walkout today to protest inaction over harassment

A group of Twitch streamers are calling on other channels and viewers to boycott the site for a day as a response to hate raids. The #ADayOffTwitch campaign was set up by three streamers – RekItRaven, LuciaEverblack and ShineyPen – to bring attention to what they believe is a failing on Twitch’s part to take action against hate raids on marginalised creators.
Advocacywashingtonnewsday.com

To protest ‘Hate Raids,’ Twitch video gamers go offline.

To protest ‘Hate Raids,’ Twitch video gamers go offline. Twitch video gamers go offline to protest ‘Hate Raids.’. Twitch, the world’s largest video game streaming platform, held a virtual walkout on Wednesday to protest racist, sexist, and homophobic abuse on the Amazon-owned platform. The protest’s breadth was unclear, although the...
Behind Viral VideosDigital Trends

TimTheTatman is latest streamer to ditch Twitch as protests mount

Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar is the latest high-profile streamer to announce his departure from Twitch. The content creator, who has 7 million followers on the platform, will be relocating to YouTube Gaming. Betar announced the move today with a video shared on his Twitter account that thanks fans for the support they’ve given him so far and expresses his wish for them to follow him to his new home.
Behind Viral VideosTechCrunch

Streamers are boycotting Twitch today to protest the platform’s lack of action on ‘hate raids’

Per the protest, users are sharing a list of demands for the Amazon-owned Twitch. They want the platform to host a roundtable with creators affected by hate raids, allow streamers to approve or deny incoming raids, enable tools to only allow accounts of a certain age to chat, remove the ability to attach more than three accounts to one email address and share a timeframe for when comprehensive anti-harassment tools will be implemented.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Twitch streamers' big #ADayOffTwitch protest hits platform viewer totals

Yesterday's planned #ADayOffTwitch protest appears to have made an impact on the platform's overall viewer totals, as users aimed to make their voices heard to support marginalised streamers who regularly face hate speech and coordinated attacks from bigots on their channels. Stats site Twitchtracker shows around a million fewer viewers...
Video GamesWired

Twitch And Reddit Protests May Be Only the Beginning

How much power do users have to influence the ways tech companies govern their platforms? This week, prominent Twitch and Reddit users separately coordinated two platform-shaking actions with the goal of making the digital spaces they work and play in safer. In the latter case, at least, it appears they've already seen results.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Twitch reveal plan to combat hate raids following #ADayOffTwitch protest

Twitch have issued a bit of a response to the rise of hate raids, informing streamers that they’re working on tools to combat the abuse. For the longest time, trolls have used bots on Twitch to try and get creators in trouble. More often than not, they’ll juice up a streamer’s follower number in a bid to get them suspended.
Video GamesThe Verge

Twitch viewership noticeably dropped when streamers took a day off in protest

Streamers took a day off Twitch on September 1st to bring attention to the persistent hate raids that have plagued the platform in the past weeks. While skeptics panned the idea, suggesting that the walkout participants weren’t influential enough to effect significant traffic changes, according to data compiled by Gamesight, a gaming analytics company, Twitch did see a drop in viewership.
Protestskfgo.com

Thai royalist turns protester as anti-government movement broadens

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Often seen at the wheel of one of his supercars, Thai ultra-royalist Tanat “Nat” Thanakitamnuay became a well-known face at demonstrations that ushered in Thailand’s 2014 coup. Now he is back on the streets demanding the removal of coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister and reforms...
Behind Viral VideosVentureBeat

A Day Off Twitch gave the platform its lowest viewer hours of 2021

On Wednesday, streamers and viewers boycotted Twitch as part of an organized protest, A Day Off Twitch. Users wanted to highlight the platform’s issues with harassment, notably the surge in “hate raids.” The raid feature lets a streamer send their viewers to a channel. Some have abused this to target POC content creators with waves of racist and hateful messages.
PoliticsCity Journal

The 9/11 Truther movement was a harbinger of today’s paranoid politics.

I hadn’t intended to join the Globalist/Bush–Cheney/Zionist/CIA cabal for world domination. And I certainly didn’t mean to become a leading figure in the conspiracy to cover up the truth about 9/11. According to my critics, though, I was all that and more. All I’d meant to do was publish an article investigating 9/11 conspiracy theories. The unhinged response to that article taught me a lot about the hold such paranoid worldviews can have on otherwise normal people. In Jonathan Kay’s 2011 book Among the Truthers, he describes followers of the “9/11 Truth Movement” as having “spun out of rationality’s ever-weakening gravitational pull” and fallen into “fantasy universes of their own construction.” I met those people. They used to call and email me every day. Many took pains to explain all the horrible things that would happen to me once my crimes were “exposed.”

