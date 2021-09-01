Cancel
Creators
View more in
U.K.

What’s next for data privacy in the UK?

Cover picture for the articleMichael Queenan, co-founder and CEO of Nephos Technologies, explores what could be on the horizon for data privacy in the UK. When it comes to data privacy, today’s top headlines are usually related to some kind of data breach or misuse of data. Whilst these are significant issues, an even bigger concern is the way companies handle consumer data. This is what the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was brought in to address, but it was just the first stepping stone towards better data regulation across the board. More recently, GDPR has come under fire for overly complicated processes and not delivering the transparency required.

