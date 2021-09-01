How ‘search’ has become the new brand in the SEO landscape

Strategic Partnership Brings Triggered Email Sends, Mass Marketing Campaigns Under Single, Convenient Platform. Wunderkind, a leading consumer engagement platform that scales one-to-one messages for top brands, today announced a milestone in its partnership with leading customer relationship management (CRM) provider Salesforce, enhancing Salesforce Marketing Cloud’s data-sharing through a direct integration with Journey Builder. The strategic integration will help brands better identify when consumers land on their website, increase volume of triggered emails, and allow brands to prioritize their personalized messages over general marketing messages. In addition, Wunderkind’s advanced onsite targeting, behavioral triggers, and deployments allow brands to capture new emails at the highest rate, supercharging their Salesforce list.
