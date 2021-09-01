Built to Last

Seeing is believing! Impeccable Preddy Creek home in move in condition, on a spectacular cul de sac lot. Full length front porch and large rear deck overlooking the private back yard. Highlights include numerous ceiling fans, two zone heating and cooling, (newer systems), newer hot water heater, gas logs in the living room. Sunny, open floor plan with large dining and living room, eat in kitchen. Main floor laundry, large kitchen pantry; generous upstairs bedrooms and 2 full baths; large master suite with walk in closets . Plenty of storage space, including backyard shed; Preddy Creek is an established Greene County neighborhood, with state maintained roads, no HOA dues; close to Route 29, points north and south, NGIC/DIA, the Research Park, shopping and necessities; and don't forget the area breweries, wineries, hiking, Shenandoah National Park. Be sure to "visit" the property through the 360 online tour!
