The Pleasingly Proportioned Land Rover Defender 90

It's got 518 hp so just be careful if you plan on thrashing it like they do in the movie. Movie cars have their own cult following in the automotive world and Bond cars are some of the greatest. Sure, the Jurassic Park Jeep YJs and Ford Explorers are pretty good, but few come close to the rides 007 and his adversaries have copped over the years. Featuring heavily in the film series' next installment No Time to Die is Land Rover's Defender 110, of which there will be a special edition for well-to-do, non-Bond folk to buy.