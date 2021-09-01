The Pleasingly Proportioned Land Rover Defender 90
Confident, quirky, comfortable and capable, the Defender 90 has finally arrived and doesn’t disappoint. A small cartoon graphic of a Land Rover Defender floats into view in the instrument panel as you sit at the wheel before hitting the thumb-sized ignition—the Defender pictured isn’t the larger and, by now, more familiar four door 110, rather it’s the very vehicle you’re sitting in: a short-wheelbase SUV whose lines and proportions are decidedly appealing. Production delays at its Slovakian assembly facility mean the vehicle arrives almost a year later than intended, but the smaller Defender 90 (rather than the four-door 110 model) is the ideal version of the icon.coolhunting.com
